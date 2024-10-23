2 Frisch's locations close in Tri-State; Eviction hearings could shut down a dozen more

CINCINNATI — More than a dozen Frisch's locations could be closing in the Tri-State as court records show several eviction cases filed against the Cincinnati-based company.

Our partners at The Journal-News reported Wednesday that the Dixie Highway location in Franklin and the Columbus Avenue location in Lebanon are expected to permanently close at 2 p.m. Thursday. Those might not be the only closures coming soon.

According to Hamilton County court documents, the real estate company NNN Reit first filed an eviction action against Frisch's in September over the company's "failure to pay over $4.5 million in rent" after initial default notices in February. That hearing was pushed back to Oct. 30 after Frisch's said it needed "additional time to review and prepare a response" to the filing.

NNN said in an Oct. 10 request to reschedule the eviction hearing that it had served 27 three-day notices to leave and filed 14 eviction actions in multiple Southwest Ohio counties — with more on the way.

Both the Dixie Highway location in Middletown and the Columbus Avenue location in Lebanon were among the Frisch's NNN filed an eviction action against, per court documents.

Locations identified in eviction cases in Hamilton County include:



4765 Montgomery Road in Norwood

9070 Plainfield Road in Blue Ash

9830 Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township

12150 Mason Montgomery Road in Symmes Township

7706 Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township

5351 North Bend Road in Green Township

1181 Stone Drive in Harrison

11990 Chase Plaza Drive in Forest Park

5202 Delhi Road in Delhi Township

Court documents in other Tri-State counties also show eviction filings against the West Plane Street location in Bethel, State Route 28 location in Loveland and the N. High Street location in Hillsboro. The Journal-News also reported a Middletown location on Germantown Road and a Dixie Highway location in Fairfield were also served eviction notices.



This isn't the first time a group of Frisch's locations in the Tri-State has closed in a short period of time. Frisch's locations in Erlanger, Covington, North College Hill and Spring Grove Village all closed in the span of one week this April.