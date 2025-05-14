Voodoo Brewing closes location in downtown Cincinnati

Voodoo Brewing announced via a sign on its front doors that it will be closing its downtown Cincinnati location.

The brewery, which was founded in 2005 in Pennsylvania, has several locations in Ohio. The downtown Cincinnati location, located at 120 E Eighth Street, opened in July 2023.

The Cincinnati location is closing due to "business dynamics downtown" and "slower foot traffic" that "dug a hole (they) couldn't get out of," according to a letter posted on the brewpub's front doors by franchise owner Chris Sands.

"Thank you Cincinnati. As the owner of Voodoo Cincinnati, we really tried to make it work," Sands wrote. "Unfortunately the mojo was not on our side as we came close to rounding out two years of business."

While Sands' letter says the brewpub is permanently closing, the business's Google listing only reads "temporarily closed" currently.

The brewpub had several different rotating beer options, including Cincinnati-centric beers like its Voo-Dey Lite, FC Orange Cream Cider and Home Run Lager. Voodoo also offered a variety of cocktails, THC seltzers and more.

Alongside its drinks, Voodoo also offered an array of food options such as pizzas, appetizers, chili macs, wings, sandwiches and more.

"Our staff is wonderful and my goal has always been to take care of them as they are hardworking and dedicated," Sands wrote. "If you see them around town, please be sure to give them your thanks."

Voodoo's other Greater Cincinnati location in West Chester remains open. The brewery also has franchise locations in Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo in Ohio, as well as Lexington in Kentucky.