More Frisch's locations in Hamilton County ordered to close after eviction hearing

CINCINNATI — Several more Frisch's locations are set to shut down in Hamilton County after eviction hearings Wednesday morning.

A judge ordered six locations for the Cincinnati-based company to close their doors.

Here are the six locations that are shutting down:



12150 Mason Montgomery Road, 45249

9830 Colerain Avenue, 45251

9070 Plainfield Road, 45236

5202 Delhi Avenue, 45238

4765 Montgomery Road, 45212

4227 Bridgetown Road, 45211

A hearing has been set for Nov. 20 to determine when the stores will be kicked out.

Four other Hamilton County locations will have their eviction hearings Wednesday, Nov. 6:



7706 Beechmont Avenue, 45255

5351 North Bend Road, 45247

1181 Stone Drive, 45030

11990 Chase Plaza, 45240

These six closures come after two Frisch's locations in Butler County shuttered last week.

Our partners at The Journal-News reported last Wednesday that the Dixie Highway location in Franklin and the Columbus Avenue location in Lebanon permanently closed Thursday.

According to Hamilton County court documents, the real estate company NNN Reit first filed an eviction action against Frisch's in September over the company's "failure to pay over $4.5 million in rent" after initial default notices in February. That hearing was pushed back to Wednesday, Oct. 30 after Frisch's said it needed "additional time to review and prepare a response" to the filing.

NNN said in an Oct. 10 request to reschedule the eviction hearing that it had served 27 three-day notices to leave and filed 14 eviction actions in multiple Southwest Ohio counties — with more on the way.

RELATED | What went wrong at Frisch's? Experts point to ownership change and asset sales

Both the Dixie Highway location in Middletown and the Columbus Avenue location in Lebanon were among the Frisch's NNN filed an eviction action against, per court documents.

The court documents also stated that the rent for Frisch’s for October 2024 is $1.2 million "regardless of whether Frisch’s is occupying 6 or 65 properties."

Court documents in other Tri-State counties also show eviction filings against the West Plane Street location in Bethel, State Route 28 location in Loveland and the N. High Street location in Hillsboro. The Journal-News also reported a Middletown location on Germantown Road and a Dixie Highway location in Fairfield were also served eviction notices.

Another Clermont County location on Winemiller Lane in Batavia had an eviction filing made Tuesday.

The Frisch's closures have left Tri-State residents mourning the loss of the regional staple.

“I cried with them,” said a regular at the Middletown location. “It is a family, and here we are to say goodbye and good luck.”