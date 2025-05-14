Crown Cantina to relocate from downtown Cincinnati to Pendleton

CINCINNATI — A downtown Cincinnati Mexican restaurant is relocating to the Pendleton neighborhood.

Crown Cantina, which is owned by Crown Restaurant Group and first opened in 2022, is currently at 326 E Eighth Street, which is roughly a block or so from the Hard Rock Casino.

The restaurant, which serves "a modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine," announced on social media last week that it is currently renovating a new spot along Broadway Street in Pendleton. Crown Cantina will be moving into 1200 Broadway Street, which is the former location of Nation Kitchen's Pendleton location.

"This move is more than just a new address — it's the start of an exciting new chapter, and we want you to be part of it," the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

The restaurant's owners, Anthony Sitek and Haley Nutter-Sitek, did not say exactly when the restaurant would move, but they did say the downtown location will remain open until the new one is set.

The Siteks also didn't say why the restaurant was moving.

Crown Cantina's new location will be located next door to wine bar Hart and Cru, as well as catty-corner to popular BBQ spot Lucius Q.

Crown Restaurant Group also celebrated the opening of its new restaurant, Marigold, in February. The restaurant, which is located in downtown's Fountain District, is "an irresistible blend of British elegance, bold Indian flavors and an atmosphere dripping in sultry sophistication," according to the restaurant group.

Crown Restaurant Group also owns popular Cincinnati restaurants Losanti, Rosie's Italian, Five on Vine and Young Buck Deli.