'I cried with them' | Longtime Frisch's customers mourn closures, worry more are on the way

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — As the minutes ticked down to a 2 p.m. closing, cars kept stacking up in the drive-thru line at one Middletown Frisch's location.

“(Employees are) working to death in there, even knowing that at 2 o’clock it’s closing,” longtime customer Lisa Ferrell said.

Standing in the parking lot after her final meal at the location, Ferrell said the mood was somber.

“I cried with them,” the regular at table 18 said. “It is a family, and here we are to say goodbye and good luck.”

Ferrell said staff members at the 3650 S Dixie Highway location found out about the closure on Tuesday, before news hit that several Tri-State locations could be shut down amid eviction hearings.

The news brought dozens out for the busy lunch rush for a final Big Boy.

"I’m gonna frame it,” Darlene Chapman said as she held up a plastic take-out container with a Big Boy burger inside.

Chapman came to lunch with a friend to spend a $50 gift card at the location she’s called “her” Frisch’s for years.

“I was gonna sit here and eat the salad bar until they closed the door,” she said.

The news of two location closures, one on Dixie Highway and another on Columbus Avenue in Lebanon, is driving customers to other Frisch’s.

From behind the wheel of his white convertible with the top down, Jack Binkley made it a point to stop at the Mainliner in Fairfax. According to court documents, it is not scheduled for an eviction hearing.

“I’m going to take pie for Thanksgiving this year,” Binkley said. “This is the place I wanna get them. I hope to heck I can.”

But Thursday was a day for the classics: Big Boy combo meals, hot fudge cake, a bowl of vegetable soup and french fries with tartar sauce.

“They’ve got to make some adjustments I guess,” said Binkley. “I hope it’s not with quality.”