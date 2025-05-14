Taste of Cincinnati 2025: These are the restaurants, vendors crowned 'Best of Taste'

Taste of Cincinnati 2025 is right around the corner, and last week, several restaurants, vendors and food trucks at this year's festival were crowned "Best of Taste."

The "Best of Taste" winners are decided are two delicious days of food tasting by a panel of judges. The competition was broken down into four categories: restaurants, Findlay Market start-ups, food trucks and best beverage.

All of the winners will have their winning dishes (and more) available at Taste of Cincinnati, which takes place Saturday, May 24 through Monday, May 26. Best of Taste winners will be designated with a gold, silver or bronze ribbon on their respective restaurant's menu.

Here are the 2025 Best of Taste winners:

Best restaurants:

Appetizer and side dish:



Gold — Fried Green Tomatoes — Hankering Southern Kitchen

Silver — Street Corn Hummus and Seasoned Pita Chips — Kabobske

Bronze — Korean Pork BBQ Empanada — Alfio's Buon Cibo

Entree:



Gold — Braised Short Rib over Gnocchi — Alfio's Buon Cibo

Silver — The LB Crab Cake Slider — Lobsta Bakes of Maine

Bronze — Smoked Carolina Street Tacos — Hankering Southern Kitchen

Dessert:



Gold — Black Raspberry Chip Cheesecake — The Cheesecakery

Silver — Tiramisu Cookies and Cream Cannoli — Pompilio's Restaurant

Bronze — Lemon Poppyseed Waffles — Taste of Belgium

Best Findlay Market start-ups:

Appetizer and side dish:



Gold — Peach Thyme Soda — Honey Child Pops

Silver — Jerk Chicken Wings and Pineapple Jerk Sauce — Jay's Nyam & Jam

Bronze — Shrimp & Grits — Magnificent Morsels Catering

Entree:



Gold — Jerk Chicken "Jamaican" Bowl — Jay's Nyam & Jam

Silver — Chicken & Basil Handmade Wonton — Yee Mama

Bronze — Chicken Taquitos — Sabor Alaniz

Dessert:



Gold — Judgy Jenn Ice Cream (baked brie base, ginger pecan praline, fig jam and salted honey swirl) — Walkerbar

Silver — Mixed Baklava — Olive Tree Catering

Bronze — Gooey Butter Cake Gelato — Dojo Gelato

Best food trucks:

Appetizer and side dish:



Gold — Ono Hash — Dine-In Hawaiian

Silver — Mutha Clucka — Maw Maw's Creole Kitchen

Bronze — Deep Fried Feta — Twisted Greek

Entree:



Gold — Hera's Garden Gyro — Twisted Greek

Silver — Pumba — Quite Frankly

Bronze — Classic Burger — Fifty West Brewing Company

Dessert:



Gold — Salted Caramel Brownie Sundae — Sugarsnap! Sweet Treats

Silver — Peach Cobbler Blondie Sundae — Eliza Jane's Bakeshop

Bronze — Strawberry Crunch Sundae — Davis Cookie Collection

Best beverage:

Winner — Ramblin' Roast Coffee's Lemon Vanilla Latte

For a full list of all Taste of Cincinnati 2025 vendors, click here.