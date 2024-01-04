Coney Island to offer refunds, merchandise to gift card holders

CINCINNATI — The announcement that Cincinnati's Coney Island would be closing for good at the end of 2023 did not go over well with thousands of local families.

More than 10,000 people signed various petitions to keep it open, while some picketed in front of the park, and others complained that they were stuck with season passes and gift cards.

Coney managers did refund 2024 season passes in the days following the surprise news, and by now everyone who paid by credit card should have the pass money back on their cards (those who paid by check will soon get a check in the mail, the park says).

However, families who bought gift cards as holiday presents were not so lucky.

Jean Perkinson told us she was insulted that the park told her to use the cards at Nights of Lights during Christmas week, saying she would never be able to use the full $200 value of the cards.

"The light show is only $30 for a carload. I mean that's peanuts compared to the amount of gift cards I have. We didn't really want to go to Nights of Lights," she said in late December.

Coney Island changes its tune

But as of the New Year, the park has changed its tune, and says it will offer full refunds during a special event on January 20.

In a statement on its website, Coney Island says:

"Guests holding outstanding Coney Island gift card balances are invited to attend an exclusive Coney Island merchandise sale from 10am – 2pm on Saturday, January 20th, at 6201 Kellogg Avenue, 45230. Items available will include Coney Island branded apparel, accessories, drinkware, and other items, while supplies last. Guests may also obtain gift card refunds at this event. This event is not open to the public. As such, gift card holders will be required to show their gift cards for entry."

If you cannot attend the merchandise sale and refund event that day, the park says you can request a refund by emailing info@coneyislandpark.com.

Meantime, if you just want to purchase Coney Island memorabilia, the park asks that you do not show up at the refund event.

Rather, you will find several hundred items available on eBay, from old cups to T-shirts to key chains and photos.

