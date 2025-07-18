How to avoid hidden fees when returning online purchases

CINCINNATI — The era of hassle-free returns is fading quickly, with many retailers now charging shoppers unexpected restocking and shipping fees that can quickly turn a bargain into a budget buster.

As Prime Day deals and competing sales have come and gone, many consumers are now facing the aftermath — returning items that didn't quite meet their expectations.

Know the return policy before you buy

NerdWallet's Kimberly Palmer reveals the return traps catching many shoppers off guard.

"One of the most common issues when it comes to returns is getting hit with an unexpected fee. We've seen a big trend towards retailers charging restocking fees and sometimes shipping fees," Palmer said.

That's why it's crucial to check the return policy before you click "buy."

Save money with in-store returns

If you have the option to return items in person instead of shipping them back, you can avoid fees entirely.

"You can actually save that fee or avoid it altogether by taking the item that you purchased online and going in person to the store to return it," Palmer said.

Watch for shrinking return windows

Ever experienced that sinking feeling when you realize you've missed the return window? You're not alone.

"Return windows have been getting shorter, and so you definitely want to check that because you don't want to miss that return window," Palmer said.

And beware of seasonal policy changes that can catch even savvy shoppers off guard.

"They tend to be longer during the holiday season, and so people get used to that, and then at other times of year, they can be surprised that it's a relatively short window," Palmer said.

Consider loyalty programs for better return options

For stores where you frequently shop, consider their loyalty programs, which often unlock valuable perks like extended return windows or waived return shipping fees – small advantages that add up to big savings.

"Consumers like being able to return things easily, so people are definitely more likely to click that button and buy something if they know they can return it," Palmer said.

