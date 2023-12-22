'One of the biggest sources of happiness': Community members speak out to save Coney Island's Sunlite Pool

CINCINNATI — Community members are sharing fond memories at Coney Island — and they're voicing their desire to save Sunlite Pool.

Everyone is doing this in different ways, with some starting petitions and others planning to protest.

It was announced last week that Coney Island, the Sunlite Pool and Moonlite Gardens would permanently close to make way for a new music venue following the conclusion of the park's holiday lights event next year. The park was acquired by Music & Event Management Inc. (MEMI), a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO). MEMI wants to turn the former amusement park into a "cutting-edge" music venue worth around $118 million.

"This park was one of the biggest sources of happiness for me and so many others," James Na said. "There just really isn't any other place quite like it."

Na is one of many who have started an online petition. His has more than 600 signatures.

Another online petition has more than 16,000.

Others like James Whitton are planning to attend a protest Saturday.

"It'll let the people know that they still want these facilities," he said.

Victoria Vogelgesang, the organizer of the protest, said she started it because of her decades of memories at Sunlite pool.

"I was just devastated when I heard it was going to be closing." she said.

Whitton said he's sad Coney Island is closing after he's spent a lifetime of summers at Sunlite Pool.

"I came out here every summer since I was 3 years old and I'm 88 years old now," Whitton said. "On Sunday afternoon they would have music and all the older people would dance up a storm."

The Cincinnati Preservation Association has also denounced the sale of Coney Island and potential demolition of the Sunlite Pool.

"As the region’s historic preservation advocacy and education organization, Cincinnati Preservation Association feels compelled to denounce the potential demolitions of the Sunlite Pool and Moonlite Gardens just shy of their 100th anniversary that was to be celebrated in 2025," the association wrote in a statement posted to its website. "We voice our concern over the disregard for the important history that these sites represent to the community, state, and nation."

The statement also lays out how Sunlite Pool could be saved. It said the pool is within Anderson Township, which doesn't have local legislation to permit local landmark status.

The Preservation Association said this is what protects places like Sunlite Pool from demolition.

But the Preservation Association and community members like Na hope people speaking out and sharing their happy memories will still make a difference.

"If people are more vocal and really speak out about this I think they'll be able to see that maybe tearing Sunlite Pool down isn't the best plan," he said.

Vogelgesang agrees.

"That MEMI and CSO will recognize how much support there is around this institution in our community," she said.

WCPO 9 reached out to MEMI about this earlier this week. They had no comment.