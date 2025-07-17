Which water bottle brand is the best? We test budget-friendly options against expensive favorites

CINCINNATI — It's mid-July, and staying hydrated is more important than ever as temperatures soar. With so many water bottle options on the market, which one gives you the most bang for your buck?

We visited a local park where pickleball players were battling the heat, each with their own preferred hydration solution.

"I have a collection of water bottles," Mary Miller said, showing us her assortment that included a Yeti.

Cedric Quinn had his preference, too.

"I have the Hydro Flask, I like it because it's sturdy. I'm really clumsy so I can drop it as many times as I want," he said.

Jennifer Gasser was passionate about her choice.

"Owala all the way," she said. "The lid, it's cold, and then it also has a handle."

We put the most popular water bottles to the test, with surprising results that might save you money while keeping your drink cooler this summer.

Testing methodology

We measured exactly two cups of ice for each bottle Added two cups of water to each container Sealed them tightly and left them untouched for 24 hours Used a laser infrared thermometer to measure the final temperature

Walmart's Athletic Works —

Price: $13

Temperature after 24 hours: 40.6 degrees (coldest)

Insulation type: Triple-wall insulation

Notable features: Budget-friendly price point

Performance: Ranked #1 in our temperature test

Owala —

Price: $39.99

Temperature after 24 hours: 43.4 degrees

Insulation type: Triple-wall insulation

Notable features: Includes a handle and a specialized lid

Performance: Ranked #2 in our temperature test

Stanley —

Price: $45

Temperature after 24 hours: 45.3 degrees

Insulation type: Double-wall vacuum insulation

Notable features: Popular brand with trendy designs

Performance: Ranked #3 in our temperature test

Yeti —

Price: $32

Temperature after 24 hours: 51 degrees

Insulation type: Double-wall vacuum insulation

Notable features: Premium brand recognition

Performance: Ranked #4 in our temperature test

Hydro Flask —

Price: $35

Temperature after 24 hours: 58 degrees (warmest)

Insulation type: Double-wall vacuum insulation

Notable features: Known for durability and color options

Performance: Ranked #5 in our temperature test

Our test revealed that the type of insulation appears to be a critical factor in temperature retention. Both top performers (Walmart brand and Owala) feature triple-wall insulation, while the other three brands use double-wall vacuum insulation.

Price did not correlate with performance in our temperature test. In fact, the most affordable option at $13 outperformed bottles costing $32 to $45.

As Trevor Baker noted during our interviews with the pickleball players: "At this point, they all have similar quality, it comes down to design. If it looks fun, price. Other than that I don't see much difference."

The takeaway? The most expensive option isn't always the best performer. Sometimes, the budget-friendly choice might just keep you cooler all summer long—and help you avoid wasting your money.

