Where's our refund? Coney Island gift card holders beg for money back

CINCINNATI — It has barely been a week since the owners of Cincinnati's Coney Island announced they would be closing the hundred year old park at the end of the year.

But in that short time, several petition drives have gone up, gathering more than 10,000 signatures from fans hoping to save the park and its iconic Sunlite Pool.

At the same time, some families holding season passes and gift cards are getting nervous.

Despite the petition, it appears the park and pool will not reopen in the spring.

That leaves people with season passes — and recently purchased gift cards — wondering what will happen with all the money they just spent.

Given that this is the holiday season, hundreds of families renewed their season passes for next year, while parents and grandparents across the Cincinnati area bought gift cards for their kids and grandkids.

We found several websites still selling Coney gift cards, a week after the announcement.

What the park is saying about refunds

So what will happen to passes already purchased?



The park has announced it will refund all season passes after New Year's. You do not have to do anything to receive a refund.



However, its website says gift cards need to be used at Nights of Lights, the park's massive drive-through light display, by December 31st.

But Jean Perkinson of Anderson Township tells WCPO 9 she just bought $200 dollars worth of gift cards for her grandchildren as stocking stuffers, and trying to use them all at Nights of Lights is not an option.

"The light show is only $30 for a carload. I mean that's peanuts compared to the amount if gift cards I have. We didn't really want to go to Nights of Lights," she said.

Perkinson was on the road on vacation, which is why we had to chat by phone.

She says she went back to Kroger, but says the store told her the $200 worth of gift cards (like all gift cards) are non-refundable.

Kroger, she says, referred her to Coney Island, where the website only says gift card holders need to use them by December 31st of this year.

We reached out Riverbend and MEMI entertainment, which is buying the park, where a spokeswoman told us unfortunately they have nothing to do with gift cards sold by the previous owners.

So we emailed Coney Island, and received a response that both parties will be meeting in the next few weeks to see if anything can be for hundreds of other people who paid for gift cards that will soon be worthless.

"We’re sensitive to guests having outstanding Coney Island gift card balances. That said, we’ll be meeting over the holidays with MEMI to determine a solution," Coney said in a statement to us.

Jean Perkinson says it is only fair they refund gift cards, as well as passes.

"I feel they need to refund my money. I mean I bought them in good faith," she said.

It appears she may have to wait a few more weeks for an answer.

As always don't waste your money.

