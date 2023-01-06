Robert De Niro movie shoot closes streets in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The Robert De Niro movie Wise Guys is being filmed around the Tri-State.

Film crews blocked off parts of downtown Cincinnati for a shoot Thursday.

WCPO's Brett Buganski was walking near Broadway and Fourth when he stumbled upon the movie set.

Right now in downtown Cincinnati, they’re filming “Wise Guys.” I didn’t see Robert De Niro or Debra Messing. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/OvnOk1aQel — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) January 5, 2023

Earlier this month State Route 123 south near Morrow between US-22 and State Route 132 in Warren County was closed periodically for about a week for the movie. The movie is about legendary New York mobsters Vito Genovese and Frank Costello.

These are the only two confirmed sightings of the Wise Guys movie set in the Tri-State so far. It is unclear if there will be any more street closures during the filming.

According to Cincinnati Parks, Twin Lakes at Eden Park was closed for a movie shoot on January 4, but park officials would not confirm if the closure was connected to the De Niro movie.

Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed to the public January 4 for the filming of a movie. There will also be road closures on Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue during this time. Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for the understanding. #cincyparks pic.twitter.com/lO70yWopN9 — Cincinnati Parks (@CincyParks) January 2, 2023

The Cincinnati area has served as the backdrop for many major films in recent years.

In 2022, actors Tom Hardy and Austin Butler were confirmed to be in town filming The Bikeriders. The film — directed by Jeff Nichols — follows a motorcycle club in the 1960s and also stars Jodie Comer, Norman Reedus and Michael Shannon.

Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All featuring Timothée Chalamet was filmed in the Cincinnati area in 2021 and was released in theaters Nov. 18, 2022.

The film also premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile featuring Zac Efron was also filmed in the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area in 2018. In it, Efron played notorious American serial Killer Ted Bundy.

READ MORE

Austin Butler-Tom Hardy movie filming at Hamilton root beer stand

'Turtles All the Way Down,' movie based on John Green bestseller, starts filming in Cincinnati

Official trailer for Cincinnati-filmed, Timothee Chalamet-led 'Bones and All' releases