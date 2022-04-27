'Turtles All the Way Down,' movie based on John Green bestseller, starts filming in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — John Green, author of New York Times bestseller "The Fault in Our Stars," is in Cincinnati as filming begins on an adaption of his 2017 novel "Turtles All the Way Down."

Film Cincinnati announced principal photography on the movie, which tells the story of a 17-year-old battling mental illness and anxiety, will shoot throughout Greater Cincinnati for the next two months.

"We are so excited to have 'Turtles All the Way Down' film here in Cincinnati," said Kristen Schlotman, executive director of Film Cincinnati. "With the Regina King film 'Shirley' wrapping up production earlier this month, we’re ready to welcome the next feature to Cincinnati to take advantage of our resources of talented cast, skilled crew and prime locations."

Green is an executive producer on the film, the fourth movie adapted from his novels. "The Fault in Our Stars," "Paper Towns" and "Let it Snow" have all been adapted, while his book "Looking for Alaska" was adapted into a miniseries.

On set with the brilliant @hannahmarks, who is directing the Turtles All the Way Down movie. pic.twitter.com/sPL6ahBVmk — John Green (@johngreen) April 26, 2022

"Turtles All the Way Down" will star Isabela Merced, a Cleveland native who played Dora the Explorer in the live-action "Dora and the Lost City of Gold." She also had roles in "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" and "Instant Family." "Scrubs" star Judy Reyes and Felix Mallard of Netflix's "Ginny & Georgia" have also been cast.

