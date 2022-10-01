Official trailer for Cincinnati-filmed, Timothee Chalamet-led 'Bones and All' releases

CINCINNATI — The official trailer for a movie filmed throughout the Tri-State region last year has dropped.

Bones and All stars Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell in a cannibalistic love story. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the film is described as a "coming-of-age horror romance" between Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet). It's based off of a 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis.

The film was shot across the Cincinnati region last summer and will be released in select theaters on Nov. 18. The film will have a wide release on Nov. 23.

This is the first time the director-actor duo of Chalamet and Guadagnino have teamed back up since 2017's Call Me By Your Name. Michael Stuhlbarg — another Call Me By Your Name star — is cast in Bones and All, which also includes Mark Rylance, Chloe Sevigny, Francesca Scorsese (daughter of Martin Scorsese) and more on its cast list.

Watch the trailer below:

The trailer sees both Chalamet and Russell traversing multiple different locations in the Cincinnati region. Per IMDb, the film shot in Aberdeen, Maysville, Kentucky and also Chillicothe.

Other than the vast Tri-State filming locations, the trailer seems to promise plenty of blood and horror — the film's stars are covered in blood in multiple shots — as well as romance between its two protagonists.

