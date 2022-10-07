Austin Butler-Tom Hardy movie filming at Hamilton root beer stand

HAMILTON, Ohio — Jolly’s on Brookwood Avenue will be the backdrop for a scene of the Austin Butler-Tom Hardy film “The Bikeriders,” according to the store manager.

The crews were on site Wednesday and Thursday and filming started Thursday morning.

“I’m not sure how it happened, but I know this, once they chose Ohio for a site for filming, they came to Cincinnati and set up on Linn Street,” said Bill Henry, manager at Jolly’s on Brookwood.

Through a series of conversations, they came across Jolly’s, both on Ohio 4 and Brookwood Avenue, as well as Flub’s. They took photos and provided them to the director, who decided the Brookwood Jolly’s fit the vibe of the movie.

The Bikeriders is a movie inspired by the Danny Lyon photography book of the same name set in the 1960s and follows the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. The story evolves over the course of 10 years from a group of outsiders into more of a sinister gang, according to IMDB.com.

It’s an all-star cast headlined by Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Tom Hardy.

Henry said he isn’t sure which actors are expected to be in this scene.

The movie will film in other locations around Butler County, according to Henry. A notice to neighbors in Hamilton, there The Village Inn will be another backdrop for the movie, according to a notice sent to neighbors in the area. Filming at this location will be on Oct. 26, with setup happening the day prior.

Filming for The Bikeriders in Cincinnati began recently, including at the Edgewater Motor Sports Park in the suburbs of Cleves, according to CityBeat.

