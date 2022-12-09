Robert De Niro movie 'Wise Guys' begins filming in Warren County Friday

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Filming is set to begin Friday morning in Warren County for Robert De Niro's new move "Wise Guys."

The two-time Academy Award winner will play mobsters Vito Genovese and Frank Costello in the Barry Levinson drama, according to multiple reports.

Some residents will see a few impacts on some major roadways due to the filming.

Expect daytime road closures on State Route 123 south near Morrow between US-22 and State Route 132. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the road closures start Friday and should last into next week.

Traffic will be detoured onto US-22, State Route 350 and State Route 132. ODOT said the route will be open to evening and overnight travel every day and it will remain open for emergency vehicles at all times.

The Cincinnati area has already seen its fair share of stars this year. "The Bikeriders," a film that features "Elvis" star Austin Butler in addition to Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy, has been filming in the Tri-State this month.

"Turtles All the Way Down," a movie based on John Green's bestseller also filmed in Cincinnati this year.

"Bones and All," a movie filmed throughout the Tri-State last year, recently hit theaters. The film stars Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell.

