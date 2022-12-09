Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWarren County

Actions

Robert De Niro movie 'Wise Guys' begins filming in Warren County Friday

Filming for "Wise Guys" begins Friday in Warren County.
Robert De Niro
Posted at 8:00 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 08:35:46-05

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Filming is set to begin Friday morning in Warren County for Robert De Niro's new move "Wise Guys."

The two-time Academy Award winner will play mobsters Vito Genovese and Frank Costello in the Barry Levinson drama, according to multiple reports.

Some residents will see a few impacts on some major roadways due to the filming.

Expect daytime road closures on State Route 123 south near Morrow between US-22 and State Route 132. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the road closures start Friday and should last into next week.

Traffic will be detoured onto US-22, State Route 350 and State Route 132. ODOT said the route will be open to evening and overnight travel every day and it will remain open for emergency vehicles at all times.

The Cincinnati area has already seen its fair share of stars this year. "The Bikeriders," a film that features "Elvis" star Austin Butler in addition to Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy, has been filming in the Tri-State this month.

"Turtles All the Way Down," a movie based on John Green's bestseller also filmed in Cincinnati this year.

"Bones and All," a movie filmed throughout the Tri-State last year, recently hit theaters. The film stars Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell.

READ MORE
Austin Butler-Tom Hardy movie filming at Hamilton root beer stand
'Turtles All the Way Down,' movie based on John Green bestseller, starts filming in Cincinnati
Official trailer for Cincinnati-filmed, Timothee Chalamet-led 'Bones and All' releases

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Alleged Delphi murderer's defense team requests additional money for his case Elderly man fighting for life after getting hit by car in Norwood Pendleton County Schools close due to student, staff sickness

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV.

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV.