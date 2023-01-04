Eden Park closes for movie shoot, Cincinnati Parks said

CINCINNATI — Eden Park in Mount Adams closed Wednesday for a movie shoot, Cincinnati Parks said.

Other than the closure at Twin Lakes, there were also road closures along Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue.

Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed to the public January 4 for the filming of a movie. There will also be road closures on Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue during this time. Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for the understanding. #cincyparks pic.twitter.com/lO70yWopN9 — Cincinnati Parks (@CincyParks) January 2, 2023

Cincinnati Parks would not confirm what movie was being filmed at the location.

Months ago, actors Tom Hardy and Austin Butler were confirmed to be in town filming The Bikeriders. The film — directed by Jeff Nichols — follows a motorcycle club in the 1960s and also stars Jodie Comer, Norman Reedus and Michael Shannon.

Hardy and Butler were spotted at Walt's Hitching Post in Fort Wright in November. The film was also previously shot at Jolly's Drive-In on Brookwood in October.

Other than The Bikeriders, another movie with big name actors is also filming in the Cincinnati area.

Robert De Niro is in town filming his upcoming movie Wise Guys. The two-time Academy Award winner will star opposite himself as mobsters Vito Genovese and Frank Costello in the Barry Levinson drama, according to multiple reports.

The mobster drama began filming in Warren County in December.

In recent years, the Greater Cincinnati area has become a filming hotspot for notable actors and directors. Luca Guadagnino's Bones and All filmed in the Cincinnati area in the 2021 and was released in theaters Nov. 18, 2022.

The film also premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

As we begin 2023, it's a toss up for what major A-listers and Hollywood stars will be filming in the Tri-State.

