Tom Hardy and Austin Butler spotted at NKY restaurant

FORT WRIGHT, Ky — On a break from filming their latest movie, actors Tom Hardy and Austin Butler stopped by Walt's Hitching Post in Fort Wright.

The two are members of "The Bikeriders" cast. Other big names in the film include Jodie Comer, Norman Reedus and Michael Shannon.

The movie is inspired by the Danny Lyon photography book of the same name set in the 1960s and follows the rise of a fictional midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. The story evolves over the course of 10 years from a group of outsiders into more of a sinister gang, according to IMDB.com.

The cast and crew have been filming in the region since early October.

The actors have been spotted at other businesses including Jolly's and Flubs in Butler County.

The Village Inn in Hamilton was also a filming location.

While filming, Hardy has spent time training at the NKY Martial Arts Academy in Ludlow Kentucky, according to his Instagram page.

Our partners at the Journal News contributed to this article.

