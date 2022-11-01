Robert De Niro movie 'Wise Guys' to film in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — "You talkin' to me?" Yes, we are. The great Robert De Niro's upcoming movie "Wise Guys" will shoot in Cincinnati, local casting agent D. Lynn Meyers said.

The two-time Academy Award winner will star opposite himself as mobsters Vito Genovese and Frank Costello in the Barry Levinson drama, according to multiple reports. While De Niro may be No. 1 on the call sheet, Meyers said they are looking for "lots of different extras" for the film.

"Looking for lots of different extras, but especially anybody who is of Italian descent or who looks like they could be a NY mobster in the 1950s," Meyers said on social media.

Anyone hoping to be an extra in the film is asked to send their photo, contact and sizes to wiseguysextras@gmail.com.

Though there were no reports on when "Wise Guys" will start filming, the Cincinnati area has already seen its fair share of stars this year. "The Bikeriders," a film that features "Elvis" star Austin Butler in addition to Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy, has been filming in the Tri-State this month.

"Turtles All the Way Down," a movie based on John Green's bestseller also filmed in Cincinnati this year.

The official trailer for "Bones and All," a movie filmed throughout the Tri-State last year, dropped just a month ago. The film starring Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell will be released in select theaters Nov. 18 before a wide release on Nov. 23.

