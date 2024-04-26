New bar, restaurant at The Banks will aim to 'bring the outside in,' serve Good Plates Eatery menu

CINCINNATI — A new restaurant and bar at The Banks is aiming to make it feel like your outdoors, even when you're indoors.

The Park, which is owned by Will Hodges and Chase Daoud, is set to open at 161 E Freedom Way in June. The Park will reside in the former location of BurgerFi, which is between Jimmy John's and Fishbowl at The Banks.

According to Hodges and Daoud, The Park "will bring the outside in, creating an indoor bar with an outdoor feel."

To achieve this, the bar and restaurant will have year-round patio seating. Inside the restaurant, guests will dine underneath a "tree-like sculpture that serves as the centerpiece" of The Park, the owners said.

The Park will offer both cocktails and "classic drink offerings" alongside its menu, Hodges and Daoud said.

In terms of food, The Park will offer "classic American comfort food" from Chef Andrew Schlanser with Good Plates Eatery. Schlanser's menu has everything from meatball subs and fries to Brussels sprouts and mushroom quinoa bowls. Good Plates also gives back to the Cincinnati community, hosting coat drives and thousands of free holiday meals.

The Park isn't Hodges and Daoud's first bar venture. The duo opened Northern Kentucky's The Well Covington in January 2023.

The bar and restaurant is the latest of new ventures at The Banks. Nation Kitchen & Bar opened a new location within the BetMGM Sportsbook in late December. Last summer, Red Leprechaun Irish Pub opened between E+O Kitchen and Taste of Belgium.

