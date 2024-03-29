New fine dining restaurant with 'immersive experience' opens in Madisonville

CINCINNATI — A new fine dining restaurant recently opened its doors in Madisonville.

Alara, owned by Looking Glass Hospitality, opened Monday in the Madison Square district.

The restaurant's design features an open atmosphere with tall ceilings, hanging greenery and large lighting fixtures filling the dining areas in the 10,000-square-foot restaurant. In the main dining room, the restaurant integrates an open kitchen "that fosters a social atmosphere" and "strips away the conventional formalities of fine dining to create an immersive experience," the restaurant's owners said. The restaurant also has multiple private dining rooms.

"Alara is inspired by the dining experiences we've enjoyed on our travels," said Scott Schmidt, founder of Looking Glass Hospitality. "As we dined in high-energy environments offering innovative menu items designed for a shared experience, we were motivated to bring something to Cincinnati that doesn't currently exist in our restaurant scene."

Outside of the restaurant's dining areas, its menu, which was compiled by chef Mark Bodenstein, ranges with a variety of "contemporary American cuisine" from seafood options, to pastas, various meats and more.

Guests can indulge in traditional fine dining items like Wagyu beef, lobster or a 32-ounce tomahawk ribeye, or they can indulge in other flavors from items like the pork shank tacos, hearts of palm salad or crispy chicken sliders.

Looking Glass Hospitality/RVP Photography

"The dishes are created to be unique and fun with something that appeals to every diner," the restaurant group said.

In terms of drinks, the restaurant has multiple cocktails ranging in spirits. The "Smoked Pear" is even served in a glass smoke dome.

Looking Glass Hospitality/RVP Pohotography

Alara also has an expansive wine list with dozens of wines available both by the glass or by the bottle.

Alara is Looking Glass Hospitality's eight restaurant in the Cincinnati area. Schmidt and Will Wadsworth also own Tahona Kitchen + Bar, Toast & Berry, Clyborne's and more.

The restaurant, which is located at 5410 Medpace Way, is opened for dinner Sunday through Thursday from 4-10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4-11 p.m. The restaurant's bar also has happy hour from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.