'Everyone is welcome with open arms': The Well is serving up classic cocktails in the heart of Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington continues to make a name for itself in the bar and restaurant industry, and one of its latest additions is finally celebrating its grand opening.

The Well — which is described on its website as "equal parts cool and casual" — offers customers a wide variety of cocktails and drink options. The restaurant component, Grub Local, also offers revamped "hometown favorites and updated versions of American classics."

"Our passion is putting only the freshest, locally sourced ingredients on your plate and in your mouth," said Chef Mitch Arens, who is the former executive chef at Hotel Covington.

The bar is the brainchild of co-owners Will Hodges and Chase Daoud.

"The Well is a new bar concept by two friends who wanted to create something special," Hodges said.

The Well has a two lounges indoor, another level of seating with a third lounge and private room rental as well as a patio with multiple fire pits and outdoor seating.

There are also multiple different TVs around the bar, making it a perfect destination for game day.

"Everyone is welcome with open arms at The Well Covington," Hodges said. "We are your friendly neighborhood patio bar that implements modern amenities to seamlessly form a unique, entertainment venue."

According to the bar's social media, The Well opened for business in early December 2022, but is holding its official grand opening ceremony Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m.

The bar and restaurant is located near Covington's Braxton Brewing Co. taproom, as well as Olde Towne Tavern and Rich's Proper Food and Drink.

Here are The Well's hours of operation:



Monday — Closed

Tuesday — 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Wednesday — 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Thursday — 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Friday — 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday — Noon to 1 a.m.

Sunday — Noon to 12 a.m.

READ MORE:

Bengals fans get a taste of Anchor Bar, home of the original Buffalo wing, before it comes to Cincinnati

This new shop mixes ice cream and alcohol: Welcome to Big Chill

Ford's Garage brings burgers and vintage cars to NKY with new location