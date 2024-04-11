Nashville breakfast, brunch restaurant focused on biscuits to open in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — An iconic Nashville breakfast and brunch restaurant is coming to Cincinnati.

Biscuit Love is set to open in Over-the-Rhine later this year. The restaurant will be located at the corner of Liberty and Pleasant streets, further connecting OTR with the Findlay Market district.

Biscuit Love was founded by Karl and Sarah Worley, who began selling biscuits out of a food truck in Nashville in 2012. The two then opened their first brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2015, where they pivoted to a larger menu. The restaurant grew in popularity, leading to three additional locations in Tennessee and one in Alabama. The Over-the-Rhine location will be the company's first.

"We love to travel cross-county as a family in our Airstream Travel Trailer and visited Cincinnati once on our way to Maine," the Worleys said. "We loved it! As luck would have it, one of our former managers and now dear friend, Ashley Harris, moved to Cincinnati with her family and agreed to co-own and operate a location in town. We're excited to expand to Ohio and invest in the local community through biscuits."

The restaurant is described as "grandma's kitchen with a modern flair." Biscuit Love's menu offers breakfast and lunch favorites with a twist on bscuits, including favorites like the Easty Nasty, which is a buttermilk biscuit topped with fried boneless chicken thigh, aged cheddar and sausage gravy. The restaurant will also have Bonuts, which are fried biscuits tossed in sugar and topped with lemon mascarpone and served with blueberry compote.

Outside of biscuits, the restaurant has egg plates, omelettes, hashbrown bowls, shrimp and grits and more. Biscuit Love also has a full espresso bar and cocktail program.

"Our passion isn't biscuits," the Worleys said. "Our passion is people and we hope to make the world a better place through biscuits."

Lindzie Gunnels, commercial leasing director with 3CDC, said the addition of Biscuit Love speaks to the continued growth for businesses in OTR.

"It's also exciting to add a concept with proven success to this prime location, especially as we look to activate more storefronts between Liberty Street and Findlay Market," Gunnels said. "The Biscuit Love team is passionate about community involvement and will be a fantastic partner as we continue to add to this growing part of the city!"

Biscuit Love will be open seven days a week from 7-3 p.m.