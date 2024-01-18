Nation Kitchen & Bar opens new location inside BetMGM Sportsbook at The Banks

CINCINNATI — Nation Kitchen & Bar is celebrating the opening of its new location at The Banks.

According to Instagram, the restaurant officially opened on Dec. 29.

The restaurant is set inside the BetMGM Sportsbook in the former location of Galla Park Gastro on the corner of Second Street and Joe Nuxhall Way. The restaurant portion is open to all ages but the sportsbook is only open to those above the age of 21.

BetMGM Sportsbook moved from inside Great American Ball Park to the former Galla Park location in 2023.

Andrew Salzbrun, the co-owner of Nation Kitchen & Bar, said they're excited to be at a prime location in the city.

"We're thrilled about this site, being right on the front door step of the stadium and the heart of The Banks, and also really the front door step to our city," Salzbrun said. "It's a huge point of pride for us."

The new Nation location offers a ton of menu items, including nachos, loaded tater tots, burgers, sandwiches and brunch items. Customers can also indulge in boozy brunch with mimosas, screwdrivers or "blood carries."

Salzbrun also said the sportsbook-restaurant hybrid is the premiere place to watch sports in the city with multiple large TVs and the necessary sports packages to provide the games.

The restaurant inside the sportsbook is Nation's third location, according to Nation's website. There are also locations in Westwood and Milford, while Google says the location in Pendleton is temporarily closed.

Here are the hours for Nation at The Banks:

