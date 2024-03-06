Deeper Roots Coffee set to open new coffee bar in Montgomery

Deeper Roots Coffee is set to expand to Montgomery this spring.

The coffee company is set to open its fourth coffee bar at the Montgomery Quarter development in late spring. An exact opening date hasn't been released.

The Montgomery coffee bar, which is located at 9340 Montgomery Road, is a 1,300-square-foot space within the mixed-use development, which is also home to Bru Burger, Kitchen Social and Kozue Sushi and Ramen, among others.

Les Stoneham, CEO and co-founder of Deeper Roots Coffee, said some of the first cups of Deeper Roots Coffee was served at the Montgomery Farmers Market.

"We see this space as a return to our roots, as well as an expression of how we've grown over the years," Stoneham said.

The coffee bar will serve the same coffee and tea offerings at Deeper Roots' other location, including the Honey Bear Latte, single-origin pour over options, seasonal drinks, Rishi teas and more. The Montgomery location will also offer both sweet and savory pastries and baked goods from pastry chef Megan Ketover and the in-house bakery team.

Provided by Deeper Roots Coffee

The coffee bar itself will boast tons of natural light and a variety of plants with dozens of indoor and outdoor seating options. Renderings show that the bar's interior will have a large community table, as well as a nook, which will be used for "demonstration and education," the company said. Cincinnati-based design company Indio is designed the space.

Provided by Deeper Roots Coffee

Jon Lewis, director of community engagement for Deeper Roots Coffee, said the new location "is a unique opportunity to serve coffee at the intersection of Old Montgomery and a radically new community at Montgomery Quarter."

"Wherever you live, work and recreate, we want that sense of harmony and a beautiful cup of coffee to be right around the corner," Lewis said.

The Montgomery location will be open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.