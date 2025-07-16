Nation Kitchen and Bar closes location at The Banks, national sports bar chain to open in its place

CINCINNATI — A popular Cincinnati burger restaurant has closed its location at The Banks.

Nation Kitchen and Bar announced on social media Tuesday that it is shuttering its downtown Cincinnati location across from Great American Ball Park.

In its announcement on Facebook, Nation said while it is leaving the space, a national sports bar chain is entering it.

"After an exciting run at The Banks, Nation has finalized the sale of our location to national sports bar brand Tom's Watch Bar," the post reads. "This unexpected opportunity allows us to close this chapter on a high note and sharpen our focus on growing our Westwood and Milford locations."

Tom's Watch Bar has more than a dozen locations nationwide, including Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Denver, Las Vegas and more. The sports bar chain has a broad food and drink menu at all of its locations, and of course, each location is known for its various sports events.

Nation said the entire team at its Banks location has been offered positions with Tom's, which will reopen "soon" after a rebrand.

You can read Nation's full post about the closure below:

"We are proud of everything we built at The Banks — from our partnerships with the Reds and BetMGM to the energy we brought to one of Cincinnati's most high-profile corners," Nation wrote on Facebook.

The restaurant did not say if this move will affect the BetMGM Sportsbook at the location.

Nation opened its Banks location at the end of 2023. The opening came just months before Nation announced the permanent closure of its location further north in the Pendleton neighborhood after eight years.