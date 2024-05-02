'It was a great 8-year run': Nation Kitchen & Bar won't be reopening Pendleton location

CINCINNATI — After eight years, Pendleton is losing a popular burger spot.

Nation Kitchen & Bar will not be reopening its location at 1200 Broadway, the restaurant announced Wednesday on social media.

"Thank you to everyone who supported Nation Pendleton over the years," the restaurant said. "It was a great 8-year run where we got to be a small part of the rejuvenation of a great neighborhood."

Nation's locations in Westwood and Milford, as well as its latest spot inside the BetMGM Sportsbook at The Banks, will remain open.

Known for the "best burger in Ohio," per Thrillist, Nation's three locations also offer brunch options, sandwiches and their famous tots.