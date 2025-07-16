St. Elizabeth Hospital 'safe and secure' after person in crisis entered the hospital armed

COVINGTON, Ky. — St. Elizabeth Hospital is "safe and secure" after a large police presence was seen at the hospital's Covington location early Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the hospital said the police presence was sparked by "a situation involving an individual in crisis at the St. Elizabeth Covington Emergency Department."

Covington police said a person entered St. Elizabeth Hospital's emergency department armed with a gun Wednesday morning. Two officers were able to make contact with the person, but police said within seconds the person died by suicide.

No one else was injured, police said.

The St. Elizabeth spokesperson said the hospital was briefly placed on diversion during the incident, which means first responders were temporarily directed not to bring new patients to the hospital during that time.

"We want to thank our associates, including the ED staff and security, along with law enforcement for their response," reads a statement from St. Elizabeth's spokesperson.

Several police vehicles blocked the emergency entrance at the hospital between roughly 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., and WCPO crews on the scene saw a sheet covering an emergency room window near the front of the hospital.

"This is a tragic and deeply upsetting event for everyone involved," Covington police wrote in a press release. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased as we work to provide answers and support during this difficult time."

Law enforcement left the hospital just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Covington police said they are investigating the person's death, and hospital operations have resumed.