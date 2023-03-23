It's Skyline time! The beloved Cincinnati chili restaurant to open new location in CVG Airport

HEBRON, Ky. — Cincinnati's beloved Skyline Chili is making its way to CVG Airport.

The chili chain is opening a new location within the airport later this year. The Skyline location will be in Concourse B's food court.

Skyline was chosen out of multiple eateries that vied for a spot in the airport. Other than upcoming Skyline, CVG's food court offers a variety of restaurants, including Outback Steakhouse, Bruegger's Bagels and more.

“The selection process was competitive," said Mindy Kershner, a CVG spokesperson.

Flyers will be able to enjoy Skyline favorites like cheese coneys, 3-ways, chilitos and more, but the airport location will also offer breakfast items to accommodate for those early morning flights.

Provided by CVG

"We are pleased to bring Skyline Chili to the food court in Concourse B," Kershner said. "It will offer many of its staple items, as well as breakfast for our early morning flights.”

The Skyline location will be brought to CVG by United Concessions Group (UCG), which currently operates CVG's Chick-Fil-A. The company also has partnerships with multiple other airports.

Spencer Shaw, the executive vice president of UCG, said the company is excited to bring the regional staple to the airport.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to treat travelers of the Queen City," Shaw said. "Skyline Chili at the gateway of Cincinnati, it doesn’t get any better than that!”

Kevin McDonnell, Skyline's president and CEO, is also excited to partner with UCG on the location.

"We are proud to be the last stop when guests leave and the first stop when guests return to Cincinnati,” McDonnell said.

CVG has previously announced that Concourse A would also be getting a new addition with an upcoming Braxton Brewing Co. taproom. The taproom's exact opening date hasn't been announced, but it is slated for some time in 2023.

