Taco John's to open first of multiple Greater Cincinnati locations in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — Step aside Taco Bell, there's a new taco joint in town.

After a long-awaited debut, Taco John's is set to open a location in West Chester on Monday, April 17.

The new location is a result of a partnership between Taco John's International and Meritage Hospitality Group, which operates more than 300 restaurant franchises nationwide.

Serving customers for more than 50 years, Taco John's is known for its various made-to-order tacos and its Potato Olés, which are round, crunchy potato bites that are sprinkled with a blend of spices.

Gary Rose, the president of Meritage Hospitality Group, said the group has had its sights set on the Cincinnati area "for quite some time."

"In the 54 years of existence, Taco John's has always strived to serve its guests quality ingredients prepared daily, whether that's fresh-cut steak, crispy taco shells and, of course, Potato Olés," Rose said. "We can't wait for guests in Cincinnati to experience that firsthand."

This is the first location for the fast-food chain in the Greater Cincinnati area, and three more locations are expected to open in the Tri-State in the coming months. It's currently unknown where Meritage Hospitality Group will be opening its other three locations or when exactly they will open.

There three other Taco John's locations in Ohio: Circleville, Athens and Bellville.

