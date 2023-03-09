Hyde Park's Dear Restaurant rebranding into Italian cuisine-inspired Al-Posto

CINCINNATI — A Hyde Park Square restaurant has temporarily shut its doors but will be reopening with a brand new concept.

Dear Restaurant & Butchery, which was a full-service butchery and served American cuisine, is rebranding into Al-Posto, an Italian restaurant.

Dear, which opened in 2020 in the former Teller's location along Erie Avenue, announced the rebranding on social media Wednesday. Dear didn't specify exactly why it was overhauling its restaurant concept.

"Dear Restaurant will be closing its door for a new (BLUE) door to open!" the restaurant wrote. "Say 'buona sera' to Al-Posto Italian Ristorante."

According to the post, Al-Posto will serve "southern Italian inspired cuisine, handmade pastas, and sommelier selected wines and pairings." The menu features Italian staples like Cacio e Pepe, Focaccia, Eggplant Parmigiana and more, which are all curated by executive chef Evan Hartman.

The restaurant will also have multiple spaces, including a patio, that can be rented out for large group events, and those interested in dining at Al-Posto can already make reservations here.

Al-Posto will be celebrating its grand opening Friday, March 10 from 5-10 p.m.

