Krohn Conservatory closes Tuesday for movie shoot, Cincinnati Parks says

CINCINNATI — Krohn Conservatory is closing its doors to the public for a movie shoot Tuesday.

Cincinnati Parks announced on social media the conservatory and its parking lot will not be available Tuesday, Jan. 17 for the filming of a movie. There will be no road closures.

"Sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for your understanding," Cincinnati Parks said in its statement.

The closure comes nearly two weeks after Twin Lakes at Eden Park was shut down for a movie shoot.

While Cincinnati Parks has not confirmed what movie is being filmed, the Robert De Niro film "Wise Guys" has been shooting in the Tri-State this month.

The two-time Academy Award winner is starring opposite himself as mobsters Vito Genovese and Frank Costello in the Barry Levinson drama. Local casting agent D. Lynn Meyers put out a call for extra in November.

Residents have spotted the "Wise Guys" crew in downtown Cincinnati, filming with 50s-era outfits and cars. There is no word on when the film will be released.

The Tri-State has become a popular filming location, with the Tom Hardy and Austin Butler-led movie "The Bikeriders" filming in the area in late 2022. Luca Guadagnino's "Bones and All" was also filmed in Cincinnati in 2021. The movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September.

