Arnold's Bar and Grill to close temporarily for undisclosed movie shoot

CINCINNATI — A staple Cincinnati restaurant is temporarily closing for a high-profile movie shoot.

Arnold's Bar and Grill announced via social media Friday that they're shutting down from Jan. 16 to Feb. 21 for the shoot.

The restaurant couldn't specify what movie was shooting at the location, but they alluded that it's a Warner Bros. production by referencing Looney Tunes' Bugs Bunny.

"We aren't really allowed to give specifics but a certain famous rabbit's employers have rented Arnold's out for 6 weeks for a major motion picture!," the restaurant wrote.

Next week, the bar will still be open to the public, but the kitchen will be closed.

"Our kitchen won't have any food but we will have a food truck out front on Friday and Saturday and of course we will be offering plenty of libations," Arnold's wrote.

Lead by Robert De Niro, "Wise Guys" — a Warner Bros. production — is currently being filmed in various areas around the Tri-State.

The film follows De Niro as both Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, two legendary mobsters from the 20th century.

On Thursday, parts of downtown Cincinnati near Broadway and 4th Street were blocked off and fitted with vintage cars.

Right now in downtown Cincinnati, they’re filming “Wise Guys.” I didn’t see Robert De Niro or Debra Messing. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/OvnOk1aQel — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) January 5, 2023

In December, there were road closures along State Route 123 south near Morrow in Warren County for the film.

According to Cincinnati Parks, Twin Lakes at Eden Park was closed for a movie shoot on Jan. 4, but park officials would not confirm if the closure was connected to the De Niro movie.

Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed to the public January 4 for the filming of a movie. There will also be road closures on Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue during this time. Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for the understanding. #cincyparks pic.twitter.com/lO70yWopN9 — Cincinnati Parks (@CincyParks) January 2, 2023

In 2022, actors Tom Hardy and Austin Butler were confirmed to be in town filming The Bikeriders. The Jeff Nichols-directed film — which is a 20th Centry Studios production — follows a motorcycle club in the 1960s and also stars Jodie Comer, Norman Reedus and Michael Shannon.