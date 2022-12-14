Get ready to grab your tickets! Adam Sandler is bringing his comedy tour to the Queen City

CINCINNATI — Comedy legend Adam Sandler is coming to Cincinnati in early 2023.

Adam Sandler Live added 11 new cities to his tour schedule, including the Queen City on Feb. 6 at the Heritage Bank Center. The show marks Sandler's second stop of the tour leg after he opens in Chicago on Feb. 5.

According to a press release, tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 16 at noon.

Sandler — who rose to fame during arguably the height of Saturday Night Live — has built a brand around his own unique, goofy comedy style. After his stint on SNL, that comedy style could be seen in many of his movies, including The Waterboy, Big Daddy, The Wedding Singer and more.

His fame in the early 2000s led Sandler to found his own production company, Happy Madison Productions, which has produced beloved comedies like 50 First Dates, Grown Ups, The Benchwarmers and more.

His first stand-up special in 20 years, Sandler's 100% Fresh went to Netflix in 2018, which was filmed during his last comedy tour.

While Sandler's Cincinnati stop may not be the filming location for a new Netflix special (that we at least know of...), it's sure to bring tons of laughter from the actor, writer, singer and producer.

Tickets for the Heritage Bank Center show go on sale Friday at noon and can be purchased here. If you can't make the Cincinnati show (which we think is obviously the superior one), Sandler is hitting Columbus on Tuesday, Feb. 7 as well.

Here's the full rundown of Sandler's additional 2023 shows:

