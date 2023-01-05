Cincinnati stylist announced as contestant on upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

CINCINNATI — A dramatic twist in our chances of watching this season of "The Bachelor": Someone with Tri-State ties is among the 30 women vying for Zach Shallcross's heart.

Olivia Miller, a stylist from Cincinnati, was introduced as a contestant by host Jesse Palmer during a live stream on TikTok.

While she may currently live in the Queen City, her Bachelor biography said Miller was born and raised in a small town and "will always be a small-town girl at heart."

"Olivia is hoping to meet a loyal, loving and driven man," her bio says. "Will Zach be her prince charming?"

Shallcross, who was on the previous season of "The Bachelorette," is described in his bio as "an endearing 26-year-old tech executive" from California. Shallcross's family visit with then-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia went viral on social media when viewers were introduced to his uncle, actor Patrick Warburton.

The show's biographies aren't always the best at providing important information, but "The Bachelor" made sure to include that Miller's special talent is sounding like a dolphin. She also has a color-coded bookshelf and loves binge-watching television.

As one of two Olivias this season, Miller gets the pleasure of being called "Olivia M."

Miller is the first Cincinnati resident on "The Bachelor" franchise since Mike Renner went on Becca Kufrin's season of "The Bachelorette" in 2018. Renner did not find love with Kufrin, getting eliminated early in the season.

This season of "The Bachelor" airs Monday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. on WCPO 9.