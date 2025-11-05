Here's where Greater Cincinnati area voters landed on tax levies throughout the region

CINCINNATI — Voters throughout the Greater Cincinnati region cast their ballots on a series of levies across counties dealing with police funding, school district expansion and more.

Here’s how voters have decided so far on the levies, and what the results mean for their communities.

Lakota Local School District

In West Chester and Liberty Township, voters rejected the Lakota Local School District’s “Master Facilities Plan,” a 4.99-mill bond issue that would have changed Lakota’s footprint from 21 buildings to 16 buildings and raised over $500 million, according to unofficial election results.

The plan aimed to address overcrowding and improve aging facilities throughout the district. Since it did not pass, district leaders told us they’ll need to work with the newly elected school board on next steps and would likely consider bringing the issue back to voters in either May 2026 or November 2026.

The district’s website lists a variety of impacts on schools, including increased class sizes and possible elimination of learning spaces.

Oak Hills Local School District

Residents in the Oak Hills Local School District voted to approve the district’s proposed bond issue, according to unofficial election results.

Oak Hills Treasurer Steve Bain told us the community supported the last bond issue in 1997, which is already set to be paid off by the end of 2025.

Bain said the cost for that issue is $74 per year per $100,000 of property value on a home. The cost will stay the same for this bond issue.

The bond issue will be broken up into two phases. The first phase, funded by local dollars, will build a new Delhi Middle School and Springmyer Elementary School, as well as implement air-conditioning at Oak Hills High School and Bridgetown Middle School. Phase I is tentatively set for 2026-2029.

Phase II, tentatively set for 2029-2032, will build a new Bridgetown Middle School funded by the State of Ohio.

Colerain Township

Colerain Township voted to pass Issue 23, a 2.9-mill levy to help maintain staffing and operations for the township’s police department, according to unofficial election results.

Township Administrator Jeff Weckbach told us the money will be used for operational costs and to hire seven new officers.

Last month, a Colerain Township spokesperson told us if the levy failed, the department would face a $5 million deficit and possible staffing cuts. Weckbach said the levy will cost taxpayers $102 per year per $100,000 of property value. For the average Colerain home, that’s approximately $188 per year.

This was Colerain Township’s third police levy vote in two years. Levies on the November 2023 and March 2024 ballots both failed.

Cincinnati Public Schools

The Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) levy renewal, Issue 28, passed, according to unofficial election results. Since it is a renewal of a fixed sum levy, the vote will not raise an individual’s property taxes, according to CPS.

The levy is expected to raise $48 million annually for CPS over the next 10 years, starting in 2026. $15 million will go toward expanding preschool opportunities each year, and $33 million will go toward learning programs for K-12 students each year.

The levy was most recently passed in November 2020, with 69.6% of voters choosing to approve it, according to CPS.

Mount Healthy City Schools

The 3-mill Mount Healthy City Schools levy did not pass, according to unofficial election results.

According to Mount Healthy City Schools, the estimated cost to homeowners is $105 per year per $100,000 home market value.

The school’s website said funding from the levy would’ve preserved existing sports, arts and extracurriculars. It also would have gone toward covering operational costs, including utilities, fuel and classroom supplies, as well as recruiting and retaining staff. According to the school’s website, the district will need to reduce staff and programs, including sports and other extracurricular activities since the levy did not pass.

Mount Healthy's was the only levy not to pass in Hamilton County Tuesday night.

You can click here to see a full list of election results.