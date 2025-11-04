Candidate was incorrectly working at polling place inside his precinct, Butler County BOE says

HAMILTON, Ohio — A candidate for the Talawanda City Board of Education was removed from working as a precinct election official at a polling place in his precinct, the Butler County Board of Elections confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

We received multiple messages from voters at the Reily Township Community Center polling location Tuesday morning who said candidate Tom Heisler was working as a precinct election official.

While candidates are allowed to work as precinct election officials, Ohio law requires that they work in precincts outside of where they're running unless they are running unopposed.

We called the Butler County Board of Elections, which confirmed Heisler began the day working at a polling location in his precinct. Officials said he was working at the location where he had worked for the past six elections before becoming a candidate.

"The location supervisor was promptly contacted and notified that the precinct election official who was also a candidate must exit the polling location immediately," Board of Elections Director Nicole Unzicker said.

Unzicker said Heisler was not wearing any campaign attire, nor was he campaigning while working at the location.

"He departed the premises without incident and fully cooperated with election officials," Unzicker said.

The Board of Elections said the incident is under review, and actions are being taken to prevent this from happening again.