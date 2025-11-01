Cincinnati City Council candidate arrested on felony charges days before election

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati City Council candidate has been arrested just days before the election.

Kevin Farmer was arrested early Saturday morning and is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

Jail records show that Farmer is charged with burglary and violating a protection order — both felonies.

This isn't Farmer's first arrest.

Court records show he was charged in July with misdemeanor domestic violence and assault.

Republican candidate for U.S. Congress, Rosemary Oglesby-Henry, was listed as the victim in that case.

Those charges were dismissed, and then in September — Oglesby-Henry was arrested and accused of pointing a gun at Farmer.

Her attorney told WCPO Farmer made the allegation up and that there had been a history of domestic violence in their relationship — a claim Farmer denied.