Ohio 2025 election guide: What's on the ballot, where to vote

CINCINNATI — Tomorrow is Election Day! Yes, everyone knows what's at the top of the ticket, but there are plenty of other important races to pay attention to this year. Here's the breakdown of what's on your ballot and how to exercise your civic duty either before or on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

How to vote

On Election Day, you must cast your ballots at your designated polling place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Click here to find your polling place if you are unsure or have recently moved.

Ohio requires voters to present a photo ID. You must bring your Ohio driver's license, Ohio ID card, interim ID form issued by the BMV, U.S. passport or passport card, U.S. military ID, Ohio National Guard ID or VA ID card.

The ID must have a photo, the voter's name and an expiration date that hasn't passed. It is OK if your driver's license or state ID has your previous address as long as it has not expired. If you don't have the correct form of ID, you can cast a provisional ballot.

What's on the ballot

You can view your sample ballot by clicking on your county and entering your address here.

In Hamilton County, there are a few big races you'll want to look out for.

Cincinnati mayor

Incumbent Aftab Pureval will take on challenger Cory Bowman in the Cincinnati mayoral race. We sat down with both candidates earlier this month to discuss their core values and priorities for the city's future.

You can see what they said here:

Cincinnati mayoral race: Aftab Pureval, Cory Bowman discuss priorities, goals

Cincinnati City Council

There are 26 people running for city council this year.

While Victoria Parks will not be seeking reelection, all other incumbents are on the ballot. They'll look to retain their seats against 14 newcomers and a few other familiar faces as former council members Laketa Cole, Steven P. Goodin, Liz Keating and Chris Smitherman attempt a return.

We have the full list of candidates and their campaign focuses right here.

Hamilton County Municipal Judge

Though a majority of the judge races are uncontested, two districts will have contested races on the ballot.

District 4, which makes up Anderson Township, Norwood and other east side neighborhoods, will choose between Josh Berkowitz and Danielle Cary Colliver. Berkowitz is the incumbent, serving on the court since 2015. He has been endorsed by the Hamilton County GOP. Colliver worked at the Ohio Justice & Policy Center before having a private practice. She is backed by the Hamilton County Democratic Party.

District 5, including Evendale, Indian Hill, Blue Ash, Montgomery and other nearby neighborhoods, is voting between Athena E. Stefanou and Betsy Sundermann. Stefanou, a Cheviot native and UC grad, currently serves as the Clerk of Courts' Chief of Court Operations. Sundermann, who got her J.D. from UC, currently serves on the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas, Domestic Relations Division.

Levies

We've covered multiple levies or bond issues that will be on the ballot this election. The following school districts have legislation on their area's ballots:



Lakota Local Schools is introducing a bond issue to fund the district's master facilities plan.

Oak Hills Schools has a bond issue that would upgrade the district's older school buildings.

Little Miami Schools is asking taxpayers to approve an operating levy renewal.

Madison Local Schools is once again putting its 4-mill property tax levy on the ballot after an even split last election.

There are also multiple other levies:



Colerain Township residents will vote on a levy for their police department funding.

Milford Township is asking for residents to approve a levy to keep EMS services.

Clearcreek Township residents will vote on a 2.25-mill levy for the police department.

Harlan Township has a levy on the ballot to pay part-time firefighters.

Clermont County Children's Services is asking voters to approve a funding levy.