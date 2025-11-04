Five candidates running for four Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education spots

CINCINNATI — Five people are running for Cincinnati Public Schools' Board of Education, but only four seats are available.

The four elected by Cincinnatians on Nov. 4 will join currently sitting BOE members Kendra Mapp, Ben Lindy and Eve Bolton; those three seats aren't up for election until 2027.

Running for the open positions are incumbents Brandon Craig, Jim Crosset and Kareem Moffett. Also running are two newcomers, Kari Armbruster and Marcia Futel; Futel has run for a spot on the BOE in the past, but hasn't won.

Incumbent Mary Wineberg announced in May she would not seek re-election to her BOE spot this fall.

On this year's state report card, Cincinnati Public Schools saw slight improvements in some areas, but slipped in others to stay at the same 2.5 rating out of 5 that it received last year. Specifically, graduation rates rose but chronic absenteeism among students also rose.

The State of Ohio defines chronic absence as a student missing 10% or more of the school year or any reason, including excused, medically excused, unexcused and suspensions.

Cincinnati Public Schools is Ohio's second largest public school district, after Columbus City Schools.

Here's a look at the five candidates who will be on Cincinnati ballots on Nov. 4

provided

Brandon Craig

Craig is a Cincinnati native and a graduate of Cincinnati Public Schools. According to his current BOE bio page, he graduated from Walnut Hills High School and later graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a bachelor of arts in economics degree. He then earned a law degree from UC's College of Law.

He's been a BOE member since 2022. He currently serves on CPS' budget, finance and growth committee.

Before becoming a Board of Education member, Craig worked as a compliance manager at Housing Opportunities Made Equal, a nonprofit offering renters free assistance and advocating for equal housing rights.

He has been endorsed by the Hamilton County Democratic Party, the Equality Cincinnati PAC, Everytown Gun Safety, the Collective Political Action Committee and Vote Pro-Choice.

provided

Jim Crosset

Crosset was appointed by unanimous vote to replace Mike Moroski in 2024, following Moroski's resignation from the Board of Education. This is his first time seeking election to a Board of Education spot, following that appointment.

Crosset is a Walnut Hills High School graduate who previously served as chief financial officer for Mesa Industries and UC's College of Law.

He also serves on the board for the Art Academy of Cincinnati and the Ohio Board of the Nature Conservancy. He is also a current member of the CPS Board of Education's budget, finance and growth committee.

He has been endorsed by the Hamilton County Democratic Party, the American Federation of State, county and Municipal Employees Ohio Council 8, the Cincinnati AFL-CIO Labor Council and the Equality PAC.

provided

Dr. Kareem Moffett

Moffett has been on the Board of Education since 2022. She has a background in education, including a PhD in educating urban African American students, according to her bio page on CPS' website.

She also has several other degrees, including a master's in remedial education in higher education and a bachelor's in natural science.

She currently serves on the BOE's budget, finance and growth committee. She's also a member of the Hamilton County Addiction Response Coalition.

She has been endorsed by the Hamilton County Democratic Party, the Cincinnati Women's Political Caucus and the Collective Political Action Committee.

Tasha Pinelo Photography

Kari Armbruster

Armbruster would be a first-time member to the BOE if elected.

According to her campaign website, she has three children in the Cincinnati Public School system and has been a CPS parent for six years.

She worked for Kroger for nearly a decade and helped launch and implement Kroger's Zero Hunger, Zero Waste campaign in the corporate office, her campaign site says.

She has been endorsed by the Hamilton County Democratic Party and the Matriots PAC.

provided

Marcia Futel

Futel would be a first-time member to the BOE if elected. She previously ran for a spot on the BOE in 2017, when Cincinnati instead elected newcomers Ryan Messer and Mike Moroski.

According to her campaign website, Futel has "over 30 years of experience and engagement in educational leadership."

She has been endorsed by the Matriots PAC.