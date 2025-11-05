How did Cincinnati vote? Breakdown shows mayor, city council votes by neighborhood

CINCINNATI — It was a Democrat sweep in Cincinnati on Tuesday night as Mayor Aftab Pureval trounced challenger Cory Bowman, and all Democratic Party-endorsed candidates won in a crowded city council race.

The news isn't shocking to Cincinnati residents, as Dems have long had an advantage in the city. However, the introduction of familiar faces like Liz Keating and Christopher Smitherman, as well as controversy surrounding public safety and violent crime, led to questions about just how strong the hold is.

In the mayoral race, Pureval won with just over 78% of the vote per the Hamilton County Board of Elections' unofficial results. Bowman, the brother of Vice President JD Vance, had around 22%.

WATCH: We were at both Pureval and Bowman's campaign parties on Election Day. Hear what both had to say about the result

Aftab Pureval wins reelection, beating challenger Cory Bowman in Cincinnati mayoral race

A map of Cincinnati precincts shows an overwhelming majority voted for Pureval, with Bowman winning only five of 190.

Bowman won in the Sedamsville, Riverside, Sayler Park and California neighborhoods (the locations highlighted green on the map). In California, which borders the East End and Anderson Township, Bowman got about 70% of the vote. He got similar numbers in Sayler Park, while grabbing about 60% of the vote in Riverside and Sedamsville.

Hamilton County Board of Elections

In West End precincts, where Bowman's church and coffee shop are, Pureval won by at least 85%.

There were, though, some places where votes were much closer. Bowman got at least 40% of the vote in multiple West Price Hill precincts as well as parts of Hyde Park. Click here to find the interactive map on how precincts voted in the mayoral race.

Those numbers coincide with the city council election, where Republican Liz Keating was the highest vote-getter in multiple West Price Hill and Hyde Park precincts (the locations highlighted in light pink on the map). Keating led with over 10% of the vote, while Smitherman got more votes than several incumbent council members.

Hamilton County Board of Elections

Still, the additional votes did not lift Keating to a seat on council. It was newcomer Ryan James who led all non-incumbents, including Keating and Smitherman.

In total, Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney received the most votes, followed by fellow incumbents Scotty Johnson, Meeka Owens, Anna Albi, Mark Jeffreys, Seth Walsh, Jeff Cramerding and Evan Nolan.

All received more than 33,000 votes, with Keating and Smitherman tallying around 24,000 and 17,000, respectively. Click here to find the interactive map on how precincts voted in the city council race.

Voter turnout in Cincinnati sat at about 30% this election, with 182,219 ballots cast.