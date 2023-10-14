Scores for Week 9 of Ohio, NKY high school football

CINCINNATI — We're one step closer to playoff football!

It's Week 9 of high school football in the Tri-State. The WCPO 9 Game of the Week was a Cincinnati Hills League showdown between Wyoming and Indian Hill. Wyoming came into Friday's game with 75 consecutive regular-season wins.

Indian Hill, though, knocked off the Cowboys, winning 21-3.

WCPO crews were also at several other games in the area including Withrow vs. Hughes, Anderson vs. Turpin, Oak Hills vs. Lakota East, Hamilton vs. Sycamore, Princeton vs. Colerain, Harrison County vs. Covington Catholic and more.

