Scores for Week 9 of Ohio, NKY high school football

Indian Hill coach John Rodenberg, senior wide receiver/defensive back Jonathan Copfer and senior wide receiver/defensive back/kicker Alex Grace joined the WCPO High School Insider Podcast to discuss the upcoming game and Indian Hill's season.
Posted at 9:16 PM, Oct 13, 2023
CINCINNATI — We're one step closer to playoff football!

It's Week 9 of high school football in the Tri-State. The WCPO 9 Game of the Week was a Cincinnati Hills League showdown between Wyoming and Indian Hill. Wyoming came into Friday's game with 75 consecutive regular-season wins.

Indian Hill, though, knocked off the Cowboys, winning 21-3.

WCPO crews were also at several other games in the area including Withrow vs. Hughes, Anderson vs. Turpin, Oak Hills vs. Lakota East, Hamilton vs. Sycamore, Princeton vs. Colerain, Harrison County vs. Covington Catholic and more.

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below. Watch WCPO 9 News at 11 p.m. for the latest highlights.

