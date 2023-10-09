Indian Hill and Wyoming prepare for CHL football showdown Friday night

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — With the start of the postseason just two weeks away, the high school football regular season enters an important juncture for teams eyeing the playoffs.

One of the best matchups this season occurs Friday night when undefeated Wyoming (8-0) plays host to Indian Hill (6-2) in a Cincinnati Hills League showdown.

"I told the kids we're playing the team ... they're at the top," Indian Hill coach John Rodenberg said. "Anytime you get ready for the season, find out the best team in your league and shoot to beat them. And until you beat the best team in the league you can't claim to be the best team. That's my approach. We're excited to play Wyoming. They're a really good football team."

Rodenberg, senior wide receiver/defensive back Jonathan Copfer and senior wide receiver/defensive back/kicker Alex Grace joined the WCPO High School Insider Podcast to discuss the upcoming game and Indian Hill's season.

Indian Hill is undergoing a resurgence in Rodenberg's second season with the program, a year after the team had a 3-7 record in 2022.

The Braves are No. 7 in Region 16 and have won five consecutive games. They've outscored their opponents 84-6 in the past two weeks.

"Our attitude has been so good this year," Rodenberg said. "We returned basically 21 of 22 starters from last year. We took our lumps last year. Coming into the season in the weight room it's been a fantastic attitude. I told them if we persevered we would have success."

Wyoming, ranked No. 2 in the Division IV, Region 16 computer points standings, has won 75 consecutive regular season games. They have won nine consecutive games over Indian Hill.

It will be senior night at Wyoming as the Cowboys will be the focus of a spotlight for its success this season and the tradition that is the foundation of the program.

"We are excited for the opportunity to play each and every week and look forward to celebrating our seniors this week," Wyoming coach Aaron Hancock said. "This group of seniors were freshmen the COVID year of 2020 and had a very different experience to high school football. They are resilient, dedicated and committed individuals who care very much about Wyoming football and their community. I am very proud of them."

