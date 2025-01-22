Reports: Bengals finalizing deal to hire Al Golden as new defensive coordinator

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to hire Al Golden as their next defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Wednesday afternoon that Golden, the defensive coordinator for Notre Dame this season, has informed the school of his decision to join the Bengals. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport later reported Golden would arrive in Cincinnati Thursday to officially sign his deal.

Sources: Notre Dame DC Al Golden is expected to become the Cincinnati Bengals next defensive coordinator. He’s informed Notre Dame officials of his decision. pic.twitter.com/IKjXJ1rTtE — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 22, 2025

Golden is no stranger to Cincinnati or head coach Zac Taylor. Before arriving at Notre Dame in 2022, Golden worked as the Bengals linebackers coach. He also spent time in Detroit, working as the Lions tight ends coach from 2016-2017 before becoming linebackers coach in 2018.

Earlier in his career, while the head coach at Temple University, Golden was a candidate for the head coaching gig at the University of Cincinnati after Brian Kelly's departure. He later withdrew from consideration. Just one season later, he became the University of Miami's head coach, spending five seasons with the Hurricanes.

The 55-year-old replaces Lou Anarumo, who joined the Bengals as defensive coordinator in 2019. Anarumo was a crucial part of the team's Super Bowl run in 2021 and even drew interest from other teams for head coaching vacancies, but a difficult season resulting in Cincinnati's defense finishing 25th in the league in points and yards allowed per game ended in his firing.

Anarumo has since been hired as the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator.

The Bengals also fired linebackers coach James Bettcher and defensive line coach Marion Hobby, along with offensive line coach Frank Pollack. Scott Peters has since been hired as offensive line coach, with Michael McCarthy becoming the assistant offensive line coach.

Now, Golden must complete his defensive staff. WCPO will provide any hiring updates as they are announced.