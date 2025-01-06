Watch Now
Report: Bengals fire defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo

Lou Anarumo
John Minchillo/AP
Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo works the field during voluntary football minicamp, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Cincinnati.
Lou Anarumo
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The firing comes after the Bengals missed the playoffs, despite having the league's best offenses.

The Bengals finished the year 9-8, while Joe Burrow led the league in passing touchdowns and passing yards, and Ja'Marr Chase won the triple crown, leading all receivers in touchdowns, yards and receptions. Bengals defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson also led the league in sacks.

Anarumo joined the Bengals as defensive coordinator in 2019, and was a crucial part of the team's Super Bowl run in 2021, even drawing interest from other team's for head coaching jobs.

The Bengals defense was 25th in the league in points and yards allowed per game this past season.

The Bengals have not yet commented on the report, but Zac Taylor was scheduled for a 12:45 p.m. press conference. WCPO 9 will be there.

