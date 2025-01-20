Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Bengals hire Scott Peters as offensive line coach, Michael McCarthy assistant offensive line coach

Bengals helmets
Tony Gutierrez/AP
A Gatorade cup sits next to a pair of Cincinnati Bengals helmets as the players warm up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.
Bengals helmets
Posted

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals hired Scott Peters as offensive line coach and Michael McCarthy as assistant offensive line coach Monday.

Peters replaces Frank Pollack, who was an assistant on Zac Taylor's staff for four seasons (2021-24). Pollack also coached the Bengals offensive line in 2018, which was Marvin Lewis' final season.

Peters coached New England's offensive line this past season. He is familiar with the AFC North though after being Cleveland's assistant offensive line coach from 2020 through '23.

McCarthy also spent this season on New England's staff as an offensive coaching assistant.

Peters' immediate task will be to fix a unit that has struggled to keep Joe Burrow upright. Burrow led the league with 4,918 passing yards and 43 passing TDs this season, but was also sacked 48 times, tied for fifth most.

Cincinnati won five straight games to end the season, but missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record. Taylor still has openings to address at defensive coordinator, defensive line and linebacker coaches.

More Bengals news:
Ja'Marr Chase's game jersey and gloves on display at Pro Football Hall of Fame Bengals, county at 'impasse' over stadium talks, questioning team's future Can the Bengals keep Higgins and Chase?

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money