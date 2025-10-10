Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Schedules for Week 8 of Cincinnati, NKY high school football

CINCINNATI — Another night of Friday high school football is ahead of us, and we're covering games across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

WCPO 9's Game of the Week is Western Hills vs. Taft. Taft (7-0, 2-0 Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Red division) plays host to Western Hills (2-5, 1-1 CMAC Red) at 6:30 p.m. at Stargel Stadium.

Taft High School's football team has outscored its past four opponents 200-0, but coach Tyler Williams remains focused on taking it one week at a time.

"These guys are hungry," Williams said. "They're hungry every practice. We treat every practice like a game."

But that's not the only game we're covering. We'll have crews at Newport Catholic vs Newport, St. Xavier vs. La Salle, Dayton vs. Bellevue, Holy Cross vs. Bishop Brossart, Talawanda vs. Harrison, Ross vs. Franklin, Purcell Marian vs. CHCA, Roger Bacon vs. Summit Country Day, Norwood vs. Cincinnati Country Day and Elder vs. Highlands.

See all the latest scores below, and don't forget to vote for your WCPO 9 Player of the Week.

