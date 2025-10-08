'Football is my purpose' | Highlands star Tayden Lorenzen inspired by late dad Jared Lorenzen

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Highlands junior Tayden Lorenzen looked across David Cecil Memorial Stadium Monday afternoon and reflected on a touchdown reception that will be discussed for years in Fort Thomas.

Trailing Covington Catholic with just seconds on the clock in the rivalry game Oct. 3, Highlands senior quarterback Rio Litmer fired a strike to Lorenzen, who moved past a linebacker to be near the end zone.

Lorenzen — wearing retired No. 22 in honor of his late father, former NFL quarterback and 1999 Highlands graduate Jared Lorenzen — caught the pass and immediately took a shot on his left shoulder from another defender as he went over the goal line.

Tayden’s touchdown helped to give the Bluebirds a 31-28 win. It was one of four touchdowns Lorenzen scored to lift the Bluebirds (6-1) to a win over their district rival.

“It means the world,” said Lorenzen, the WCPO 9 Player of the Week. “Having the crowd behind us and playing at home in the best atmosphere possible, it can’t get any better.”

WATCH: Tayden Lorenzen talks about his memories of his late dad

NKY football star Tayden Lorenzen inspired by late dad Jared Lorenzen

The 16-year-old Lorenzen added another chapter to the Lorenzen legacy.

Jared, a Super Bowl champion with the 2007 New York Giants, was a former University of Kentucky star who helped to lead Highlands the 1998 Class 3A state title. Jared, a Kentucky Mr. Football recipient at Highlands, died in 2019 at the age of 38.

Tayden still has fond memories of his late dad.

"Humble and all-around, actually, he was just a great dad in general," Tayden said. "He never missed a game. I'm most proud of how he treated other people and how he coped with how great he was on the field."

Tayden keeps a football card of his late dad in his locker. He embraces the spotlight when he’s asked questions about following in his dad’s footsteps.

“It makes me feel good because I know he’s behind me and I know at any time he’s going to keep me safe whenever I’m in trouble,” Tayden said.

Rae Hines/WCPO Highlands junior Tayden Lorenzen throws the football right-handed unlike his late father, Jared Lorenzen, who threw left-handed.

Highlands coach Bob Sphire has watched Tayden grow into an impact player on the Bluebirds.

"He's grown so much individually and just as a person," Sphire said.

Tayden, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, has a scholarship offer from Miami University and is sure to continue to draw additional interest due to his size, strength and versatility. He's being recruited as an NFL fullback/halfback/tight end player.

“The competitive side of him just oozes when the lights go on,” Sphire said. “That genetic background is obviously been transitioned and passed down, and he is just taking it to his own level.”

That was on display last week. The great deal of irony wasn't lost on the Highlands coaches and players as they reviewed film on Saturday.

“Ball is spotted on the 22,” Sphire said. “There is 22 seconds on the clock. And we talked about it. Felt like his dad was smiling down – blessing the whole team. When you have those kinds of things. It’s not by coincidence, it seems like.”

Sphire has a lump in his throat when discussing the irony of Friday's final drive.

"You love the kids you coach," Sphire said. "And you love Tayden without question. Your heart breaks that he's lost his dad. I lost my dad when I was 15. So I related very much to that. It's hard."

There is no doubt Jared would be proud of Tayden. Football has given Tayden so much, helping him with problem-solving skills beyond the game. Playing in the NFL is his ultimate goal.

“It’s school, football and then some more football,” said Tayden. “I think football is my purpose in life ,and that’s what I’m going to do. And that’s what I’m going to strive for my entire life.”

