'Guys are hungry' | Taft football team has outscored teams 200-0 in past 4 weeks

CINCINNATI — Taft High School's football team has outscored its past four opponents 200-0.

The Senators have four consecutive shutouts and five overall this season, helping them to a 7-0 record for the first time in program history, according to Taft athletic director Austin Gullett.

Despite all of those accomplishments, Senators coach Tyler Williams is still just focused on having the team earn a 1-0 record each week.

“These guys are hungry,” Williams said during practice Tuesday afternoon. “They’re hungry every practice. We treat every practice like a game. We compete — ones versus ones. We do live special teams. We do all the small things right that we know is going to get us to the next level for the playoff push and for the state push.”

Taft (7-0, 2-0 Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Red division) plays host to Western Hills (2-5, 1-1 CMAC Red) in the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Stargel Stadium.

With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Senators — a 2024 Division IV state semifinalist — want to earn their first CMAC championship for the first time since 2021.

“It would be huge,” Williams said. “Honestly, I made that a part that I needed to check off my list for making this state run this year, is that we got to take care of one game at a time. But our first real championship is our conference championship. We got to bring that back home if we want to accomplish some of those other goals.”

Taft, which is No. 2 in the Division IV, Region 16 computer points standings, is led by several players, including junior quarterback Monsanna Torbert, who has thrown for 1,438 yards and 21 touchdowns. He’s rushed for 359 yards and four touchdowns.

Torbert injured his left elbow (non-throwing arm) during Taft’s 39-0 win at Withrow Sept. 27, but was able to play with a cast on his arm against Hughes after the first quarter. He threw four touchdown passes and played a couple of snaps on defense.

“He showed me that he has the player of the year mentality, the Mr. Ohio mentality,” Williams said.

Taft senior wide receiver Najia Hill has 33 receptions for 516 yards and five touchdowns. He also has 254 yards rushing and seven touchdowns.

Sophomore wide receiver Lorenzo McMullen — a five-star player by the 247 Sports Composite — has 30 receptions for 425 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Junior linebacker Jojo Pouncy has 87 tackles.

Senior linebacker Adam Kirtley, who is verbally committed to the University of Cincinnati, has 73 tackles, including two sacks and three forced fumbles.

"He's been a key piece to our puzzle on defense," Williams said. "He does an amazing job making that big play for us every week."

Western Hills football coach Derek Webster understands Friday will be a challenge at Stargel Stadium.

“Taft is a good football team,” Webster said. “They are well coached, and they seem to always be in the right spots. Taft makes you have to be your best because they will make you pay if you make a mistake. We are going to have to play clean, fundamental football and put ourselves in the best position to play with them.”

Western Hills is trying to bounce back after a 42-14 loss to Aiken last week. The Mustangs are ranked No. 12 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings. (The top 12 teams in each region qualify for the postseason).

Webster said the team’s goals are still ahead of the Mustangs.

“Our mindset is that we have to try to slow down a potent offense and we have to try and make plays against a really good defense,” Webster said.“I think we need to fix ourselves and focus on that.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter