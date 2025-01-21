'We're saving people's lives' | More than 1,300 people sought emergency cold shelter in Cincinnati in 8 days

CINCINNATI — Keeping people warm is the goal for Rick Schroer.

The service area coordinator for the Cincinnati Recreation Commission, Schroer also oversees operations at the rec center in Over-the-Rhine. He said hundreds of people have walked through the doors seeking shelter from the bitter cold.

"We've seen over 1,300 people in the past eight days. All races, all diversities. We had a family come in the first week that was burnt out by a fire who we were able to help," he said.

The rec center located at 1715 Republic Street opened early on Monday as a daytime cold weather shelter. It was the second time the city activated it as such so far this winter due to forecasted temperatures failing to reach above 15 degrees.

The city manager previously activated the shelter from Monday, Jan. 6 through Saturday, Jan. 11.

"We're feeding three meals every day, giving out personal hygiene items every day and hot chocolate and coffee just trying to keep people warm every single day," Schroer said. "I really think that we're making a huge difference because of how cold it is outside. We're really saving people's lives."

With the emergency activation of the center comes extended hours, meals, behavioral health services and a pet-friendly policy. Schroer said the city also revived its partnership with SORTA/Metro to provide free transportation between the daytime shelter to the overnight cold weather shelter located at 411 Gest Street.

"So they're here all day and then they get buses right back to the shelter house so they're not exposed to the cold," Schroer said. "In the past, that's kind of what we've seen, is that gap and so we've worked really hard to close that gap this year."

Cold exposure can cause several health issues, especially in sub-zero temperatures like those expected over the next few days. When wind chills dip into the negatives, the consequences can be deadly.

Reports show three people in the Cincinnati area may have died from hypothermia so far this month. According to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office, a Norwood man died last week due to possible hypothermia. Two other people died from suspected hypothermia a week earlier.

While efforts continue to keep Cincinnatians out of the cold, the need for shelter extends across the Ohio River as well.

The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky has operated nearly a dozen 24-hour days so far this winter. The organization's Covington site offers 68 beds to men and women during extreme cold events.

To meet demand, ESNKY has moved its Campbell County overnight shelter from St. Paul's Episcopal Church to the RCC building located at 524 Columbia Street in Newport. The new site is open to any adult at least 18 years old and offers bunk beds and hot showers.

The City of Cincinnati will open all rec centers as warming shelters during regular operating hours on Tuesday. Schroer said he estimates the city will help shelter up to 600 more people at the OTR site by Wednesday.

"Yep, at this temperature, yes — two to 300 (people) a day," said Schroer. "We certainly couldn't do this on our own. This is something that we have to come together as a partner to do."